Topeka, KS

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Kan. custody

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Alexis Wolfgeher has been placed on escape status. KDOC Enforcement Apprehension & Investigation Special Agents and local law enforcement are conducting a search for Wolfgeher. Wolfgeher, a 23-year-old while...

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

