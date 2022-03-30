ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Kan. custody

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Alexis Wolfgeher has been placed on escape status. KDOC Enforcement Apprehension & Investigation Special Agents and local law enforcement are conducting a search for Wolfgeher. Wolfgeher, a 23-year-old while...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post

7K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Great Bend Post

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested in connection to cases from 3 counties

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested Sunday in connection to stolen items cases from Ottawa County, Great Bend and Wichita. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that deputies were asked to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in a burglary case involving a stolen skid steer and other equipment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, through its investigation, had determined that the missing skid steer was at 419 E. Second Street in Gypsum, in southeastern Saline County.
GYPSUM, KS
ABC10

Authorities: inmate killed in attack at California prison

FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfgeher#Eai
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Great Bend Post

Great Bend 10-year-old killed in accidental fall

On Thursday, March 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
US News and World Report

Authorities Investigating Death of Bryan County Inmate

DURANT, Okla. (AP) — The death of an inmate at a county jail in southern Oklahoma is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Derek Michael Brandes, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Bryan County jail and taken to a hospital in Durant where he was pronounced dead, according to an OSBI statement.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTAL

Bienville deputies search for escaped inmate

ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Arcadia Police Department are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday evening. According to police, 32-year-old Geromy Dunn escaped after booking into jail around 6:30 p.m. Dunn is approximately 6-feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 145...
ARCADIA, LA
KSLA

Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The F-16 fighter jet that crashed in rural Beauregard Parish Wednesday morning was part of the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma National Guard out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, military officials said. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near Bertrand Road, but was 2 to 3...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
NebraskaTV

Inmate dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 53-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Sunday night. The Department of Correctional Services said Melvin Stamper died, the cause has not yet been determined. Stamper's sentence began on November 18, 2005. DCS said he was serving an 18- to 34-year sentence for two...
LINCOLN, NE
Great Bend Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/30)

BOOKED: Josh Keller on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $200.00 Cash. BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 Cash or Surety. BOOKED: Robert Amador on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy