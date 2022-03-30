ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Place To Live Around Portland

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Several studies claim Portland is getting more expensive to live in , but that doesn't mean you have to move away entirely. Many people are opting for closer suburbs or smaller cities while remaining in the larger metro area. Sometimes these areas offer better living costs , more safety, and other nice amenities while the main city is a short distance away.

Niche found the best places to live in the Rose City using data from surveys, reviews, and public data from federal sources, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the FBI.

According to the website, the No. 1 place to live in Portland is...

Healy Heights !

Here's what writers had to say about the Multnomah County location:

"Living in Healy Heights offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Healy Heights there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Healy Heights and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Healy Heights are highly rated."

They also broke down some need-to-know stats for Healy Heights:

  • Population: 1,182
  • Median home value: $862,100
  • Median rent: $1,897
  • Median household income: $220,357
  • Crime and safety: A+
  • Diversity: C+

Other high-ranking neighborhoods included Northwest District, Bethany and Eastmoreland.

Click here to check out Niche's full list.

