Virginia State

Warning of Slightly Severe Weather Coming

 1 day ago

Richmond, Va (Newsradiowrva.com)- Virginians are being issued a slight warning as severe weather could potentially be headed our way.

According to Channel 12's forecaster, Nick Russo, central Virginia is only at a level two out of five risk, otherwise known as a slight risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Russo said that specifically between 2pm and midnight is when Virginians should be on the look out for strong winds and dust on Thursday.

The chance of a serious storm is low for Virginia, since we will be seeing the weaker parts of the storm coming up from the south.

According to Russo, it's most important that people are able to stay updated on the weather, and able to act accordingly. He also said that indoors, away from any windows, is the safest place for anyone during a storm, which are common during this season.

