NBA

The Jazz Are Starting To Fade At The Worst Possible Time

Some people forget but the Utah Jazz were the top team in the West at the end of last season. They were eventually taken down in the playoffs and didn’t make the Finals but they ended last year’s regular season with a 52-20 record. Things haven’t been...

fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
ESPN

James and the Lakers visit the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Utah. He leads the the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game. The Jazz are 29-17 in conference matchups. Utah is sixth...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Miss Thursday’s Game Against Jazz

It’s no secret that this season has been a disappointing one for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as they are in danger of missing the Play-In Game altogether after falling into 11th place in the West after Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. James has...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
numberfire.com

Eric Paschall coming off Utah's bench Tuesday night

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rudy Gobert is returning to the court Tuesday after a brief absence due to a right lower leg contusion. Now that he's been cleared to play, he'll obviously start, sending Paschall back to a bench role.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Calls Out The Milwaukee Bucks For Playing Rough: “They’re Playing Pretty Physical. I Think They Were A Little Reckless At Times On A Lot Of Their Fouls, Or A Few Of Their Fouls.”

Kyrie Irving has just recently returned to playing full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, now that the vaccine mandate in New York has been lifted for athletes. And since then, he has been playing games for the Nets regularly. Last night, the Nets lost an agonizingly close OT game to the Milwaukee Bucks, but one thing that was noticeable was the officiating, as the Nets didn’t get a lot of foul calls despite the Bucks making a lot of contact during those plays.
NBA
numberfire.com

Killian Tillie (knee) out again for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Tillie continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Tillie is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Khris Middleton Getting Ejected

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a thriller at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 120-119 in overtime. Khris Middleton got ejected during the game due to a flagrant foul, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Heat Missing 1 Top NBA Star That Can Take Miami To A New Level

The Miami Heat are having a wonderful season, as they currently hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record. After acquiring veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, the team has rebounded well from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw it go out with a whimper by getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBA

