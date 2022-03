NEW YORK -- A group of students from the South Bronx is getting ready to address the world.They'll be speaking at a United Nations virtual forum Saturday and connecting with young women from around the globe.Young women from the Bronx Academy of Letters will participate in a forum during the annual meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, taking on issues like climate change and economic empowerment.Click here to learn more about the Commission on the Status of Women.It's all part of Global G.L.O.W., a mentoring organization that helps girls develop skills to succeed and resources to change their...

BRONX, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO