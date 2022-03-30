FEMA surveying WilCo tornado damage as Round Rock estimates mount

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (Talk1370.com) -- Federal officials were on the ground in Williamson County Wednesday, joining Williamson County leaders to discuss the damage recovery process from last week's tornado outbreak.

City of Round Rock officials said on Monday that 680 residential structures were damaged inside the city limits, causing more than an estimated $32 million in damage.

13 residences were completely "destroyed" and 93 sustained "major damage", according to Round Rock officials.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado at an EF-2 level, with peak winds of 135 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 41 minutes, beginning near the Wells Branch area and moving northeast towards Bartlett. Survey teams found that the tornado likely pulsed between EF-1 and EF-2 strength as it continued moving across the lengthy track.

Across the county, the number of structures damaged may be more than 1,000, according to Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.