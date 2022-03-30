ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

FEMA surveying WilCo tornado damage as Round Rock estimates mount

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KziD_0euWAyj500

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (Talk1370.com) -- Federal officials were on the ground in Williamson County Wednesday, joining Williamson County leaders to discuss the damage recovery process from last week's tornado outbreak.

City of Round Rock officials said on Monday that 680 residential structures were damaged inside the city limits, causing more than an estimated $32 million in damage.

13 residences were completely "destroyed" and 93 sustained "major damage", according to Round Rock officials.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado at an EF-2 level, with peak winds of 135 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 41 minutes, beginning near the Wells Branch area and moving northeast towards Bartlett. Survey teams found that the tornado likely pulsed between EF-1 and EF-2 strength as it continued moving across the lengthy track.

Across the county, the number of structures damaged may be more than 1,000, according to Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Round Rock tornado ravages shopping center, neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Family survives after tornado rips roof off home in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Neighbors in Round Rock are still trying to pick up the pieces from Monday night's tornado that swept through the area. In one neighborhood off Kensington Place, almost every home on the street suffered damage due to the tornado. Derry Schroer, her 18-year-old son, her boyfriend Michael, and his 17-year-old daughter Zoe were all crammed in the bathtub before a tornado came ripping through their home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TX
Government
Round Rock, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Wells Branch, TX
City
Bartlett, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilco#The Tornado#Surveying#Extreme Weather
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Surreal footage shows truck’s encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
The Weather Channel

April Starts the Most Dangerous Three Months for Tornadoes in the U.S.

April, May and June are the peak months for tornadoes in the United States. The highest tornado threat moves from the South toward the Plains and Midwest deeper into spring. Intense tornadoes are more likely to occur during the spring. Tornadoes have already been destructive and deadly in 2022, but...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Tornado Rips Through New Orleans, Destroying Homes; One Dead

(Reuters) -A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
KIXS FM 108

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down Near Kalahari Resort in Round Rock

A tornado has touched down in the City of Round Rock, near the new Kalahari Waterpark. As first reported by KXAN in Austin, you can see the reaction of the weatherman as he gets news of the tornado touching down. The exact location of the twister was where Interstate Highway 35 meets State Highway 45. This happened during rush hour as you can see brake lights from the cars approaching the tornado on IH-35.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
331
Followers
259
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy