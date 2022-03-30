ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern lights could glow over US Wednesday into Thursday

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, Adam Epstein, Katelyn Stark
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVQmn_0euWAamt00

( KTXL ) — Parts of the United States could be in for a dazzling view of the northern lights Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The light show, also called the aurora borealis, will likely be visible from states along the northern border, but may also be seen from further south, in states such as Pennsylvania, Oregon, Utah and Missouri.

To thank for the celestial spectacle are two solar eruptions from a single sunspot, which released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection .

Astronomers discover farthest star yet

The charged particles combined to form a more powerful geomagnetic storm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, once these particles meet Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday night, the result will be a G3 geomagnetic storm. G3 storms are categorized as strong and often result in mid-latitude auroras.

Geomagnetic storms, like hurricanes, are ranked on a 1-5 scale of severity with 5 being the strongest.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic activity will be highest from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. PDT Thursday. Clear, dark skies are best for viewing an aurora , the University of Alaska Fairbanks says.

G3 storms have the potential to require voltage corrections, create GPS issues and disrupt satellites.

In February, a geomagnetic storm knocked 40 SpaceX satellites out of orbit.

The storms are also a potential worry for airlines, which will have to monitor radiation levels and potentially reroute planes .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWLP
WWLP

17K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WWLP and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know to see the Northern Lights

There are few natural phenomena that capture the imagination quite like the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. The undulating waves of color have fascinated humans for thousands of years. But what exactly are the Northern Lights and how can travelers witness this awe-inspiring phenomenon for themselves?. What are the Northern...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
LiveScience

Alarming heat waves hit Arctic and Antarctica at the same time

Both of Earth's polar regions recently experienced unprecedented simultaneous heat waves that caused temperatures to briefly skyrocket to never-before-seen heights in some areas. While experts say such extreme temperatures cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the unusual phenomenon is nonetheless "dramatic" and "alarming." In Antarctica on Friday (March 18),...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Satellites#Solar Storm#Earth#Ktxl
The US Sun

What causes the Northern Lights?

THE Northern Lights are renowned as one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons on Earth. But how is the sky magically lit up by the spectrum of colours? Here is what we know. What causes the Northern Lights?. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of...
ASTRONOMY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

A solar eruption will narrowly miss the Earth on Thursday

Earth just dodged another high energy plasma bullet, as space weather watchers determined the radiation released by a solar eruption on Monday will mostly miss our planet.Chances for minor impacts to Earth’s magnetic field, and some glowing arctic auroras, on Thursday, persist, however.Nasa and the European Space Agency’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO spacecraft, observed a massive coronal mass ejection from the Sun on 21 March, according to reporting by spaceweather.com. A coronal mass ejection is a plume of charged particles and magnetic fields thrown loose of the Sun during a solar eruption.When particles from a coronal mass ejection...
ASTRONOMY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Send us your photos of the Northern Lights!

Woah! The night sky is looking a little different in the Inland Northwest! It’s a no-brainer that Aurora Borealis is a beautiful sight, so if you snapped any good photos of the sky spectacle, send them to us below! /**/ COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ASTRONOMY
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy