A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets

By A.L.P.
nddist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES, Ill. — A.L.P. has expanded its industry-leading optical silicone molding capabilities by purchasing molding machines and other key assets from Sur-Seal LLC. The equipment is installed in the Charlevoix, Michigan, facility and is operational. As a result, A.L.P....

nddist.com

OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires American Industrial Corp.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of American Industrial Corp., a leading provider of liquid and powder finishing equipment, dispense application products and filtration products throughout the Midwest. AIC, headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, operates a sales and...
nddist.com

Sealing Supplier Sur-Seal Acquires Mueller in North Carolina

CINCINNATI, OH — Sur-Seal Company, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, has acquired Mueller, a North Carolina-based company specializing in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating and CNC cutting. The acquisition will help Sur-Seal and Mueller meet the needs of their expanded customer base. “We are excited about...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Freethink

Is the Salton Sea hiding enough lithium to power America?

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, electric vehicles are becoming more ubiquitous. But despite their environmental benefits, they still have a price. The batteries that power them rely on a limited resource: lithium. But some say California’s so-called “Lithium Valley” could be a vast powerhouse for the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

It's A Win-Win: Why Both The United States And Germany Would Benefit From US Cannabis Exports

With adult-use cannabis set to be legalized by the incoming government in Germany, attention has now turned to the massive regulatory hurdles the nation will face as these new policies are rolled out. One of the primary challenges Germany’s medicinal cannabis rollout tackled in 2017 was demand that greatly overwhelmed supply. We expect that demand for the adult use market will be even greater, meaning that now is the time to begin planning for where that supply will come from.
U.S. POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Tesla Deemed Most Trusted to Develop Driverless Tech

While Tesla is a lot of things, does the word “trustworthy” come to mind? Depends on who you ask. Although the electric vehicle maker has faced a few hiccups over the years stemming from being less-than-forthcoming about recalls and overhyping the capabilities of its autonomous vehicle technology, Tesla has also raked in quality awards and dominated in the EV sales bracket.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Engineering#Injection Molding#Robot#Sur Seal Llc#Lsr Optics#Erc#Electro Servo Injection
morningbrew.com

Seatrec’s self-replenishing batteries could make ocean research cheaper

The vast majority of the ocean’s seabed floor has never been reliably mapped by humans. Several initiatives exist to change this, including the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a global partnership that aims to map the entirety of the sea floor by 2030. To achieve this feat, the initiative has signed up companies making cutting-edge tech that ranges from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-based ocean mappers. And last week, the initiative signed a new partner: Seatrec. The company will send Seabed 2030 the ocean floor data it collects via echo sounder-equipped floats that run on its battery technology—a system that generates renewable energy from differences in the ocean’s temperature.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Dispatch Announces $50M Fundraising Round

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Dispatch, a tech-based B2B last-mile delivery platform, announced Monday that it completed a $50 million Series C funding round led by PeakSpan Capital. The funding round will support Dispatch’s expansion into 50 additional markets across the country while continuing to accelerate the growth of its delivery management software for both customers and drivers.
SOFTWARE
nddist.com

Green Products, E-Commerce Paying Off for Colorado Industrial Distributor Sustainable Supply

Thirteen years ago, Sustainable Supply was founded by Brian Fricano as an online distributor selling industrial supplies, green products, plumbing and clean room products. Fricano had originally expected the new venture to create some supplemental income for his family so his wife could stay home and take care of their kids. But then a funny thing happened: sales exploded.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Chip supply chain bites own tail

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The semiconductor supply chain has become so tangled that its head is biting its tail. ASM International (ASMI.AS) is one company that supplies gear needed to make chips. In an interview with Nikkei Asia the Dutch company’s boss, Benjamin Loh, said lead times for producing its machines have extended because it is having trouble finding enough chips itself.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

How Amazon Has Literally Changed the Landscape of the U.S.

Big Rentz recently unveiled a study showcasing some interesting facts about Amazon’s real estate and warehousing operations. You could fit 138,695 average-sized houses into the space occupied by Amazon warehouses. The largest warehouse, in Wilmington, Delaware, is big enough to house 66.6 football fields. The average Amazon fulfillment center...
WILMINGTON, DE
nddist.com

Auto Components Factory to Pay $40 per Hour

The auto industry is facing some immense challenges, but that hasn’t stopped automakers and their suppliers from investing in developments around electrics. And, really, every major car company has made broad commitments to amassing a portfolio that’s heavily dependent on battery power. So where will we get the...
ECONOMY
nddist.com

MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. on Wednesday reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 26, 2022. The distributor of metalworking and MRO products and services announced net sales of $862.5 million, an increase of 11.4% — 7.9% on an average daily sales basis — compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nddist.com

How AI Can Increase Productivity and Profitability Across All Distributors’ Sales Channels

Artificial intelligence is more than a buzzword — it is a tool with incredible business applications. Two years ago, COVID-19 disrupted normal operations and expedited the need for digitalization and online buying. If those changes weren’t already a lot to handle, companies now also face the challenges of a growing labor shortage. In this new business environment, distributors cannot rely solely on traditional sales tactics and in-person meetings to do business. The shift toward digitalization and maximizing sales productivity is permanent.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY

