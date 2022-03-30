ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

WrestleCon 2022 Photo Op Details & Prices Released

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– WrestleCon has released more details on the cost...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
Polygon

Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen preload, release date, and price details

Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 5 and a stand-alone version of Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on March 15 — new and native versions of the game with additional graphical and gameplay enhancements. While the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5 are playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, the new versions are a separate purchase, and are not a free upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

ECW Press Announces New Book on Pro Wrestling During COVID-19

– ECW Press has announced a new book that will examine professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is titled Buzzards: Pro Wrestling in the Age of COVID-19. You can check out a full description below:. Industry expert Keith Elliot Greenberg chronicles pro wrestling through...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? WWE Bringing In A Surprise Big Name For WrestleMania Weekend

He’s a big name. There are a lot of wrestling families but the most important name in the sport’s history might be McMahon. In modern times, there is no name that comes close to meaning as much, as the McMahon Family has run the most powerful wrestling company in the world. Seeing a McMahon doing almost anything is going to get some attention and that is the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Comments On The Competition Between AEW And WWE

Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling to talk about a variety of topics, including comparing current day Impact Wrestling with AEW. While he believes Impact Wrestling is capable of making a comeback one day, right now Angle believes AEW have surpassed them and that they’ve done an incredible job at giving WWE a run for their money.
WWE
Combat Sports
Sports
stillrealtous.com

AEW Reportedly Has Significant Interest In Released WWE Star

All Elite Wrestling has signed quite a few former WWE stars since the company launched a few years ago, and you never know who might show up on AEW programming. Fightful Select reports that AEW has significant interest in Toni Storm, and it’s being said that several talents believe Storm will be joining the company sooner rather than later. There were numerous wrestlers in AEW who were pushing for the company to bring Toni Storm in.
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal Thinks Tony Khan Owning ROH Will Give It A Chance To Break Out

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the news that Tony Khan is the new owner of ROH and how he thinks it will benefit the company. Khan’s first show in charge of ROH is Supercard of Honor tomorrow night. Lethal said: “I...
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Swoggle On Latest Renee Paquette Podcast, Outlaw Wrestling Show Set For Sunday

– Swoggle is the latest guest on The Sessions With Renee Paquette talking about his WWE career and more. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:. “Life is short and so is he: Swoggle, fka Hornswoggle, makes his Sessions debut with one of our biggest (sorry) interviews yet. The former WWE Superstar recounts the highs and lows of one of the unlikeliest WWE careers of all time, from falling asleep during a spot with The Undertaker to stealing the show at a “WeeLC” match in 2014. Plus, he reveals his relationship with Vince McMahon and the Major Brothers, how JBL saved his career before it even began, and what it’s like being a dad to a preteen boy.”
WWE
411mania.com

ROH News: Names Scheduled To Attend Supercard of Honor, Announce Teams Set

– A new report notes some names of relevance who are expected to be in attendance at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday. PWInsider reports that Greg Gilleland and Hunter “Delirious” Johnston are both expected to be in attendance at the PPV, though Tony Khan will be running the event with his team. As such, a lot of AEW’s staff will also be there. Cary Silkin is also set to be at the show.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Shop Releases New Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Ahead Of Rumored Cody Rhodes Return

WWE has released new Dusty Rhodes merchandise at a convenient time. WWE Shop has accidentally spoiled key-match decisions in the past, including when they released a championship victory shirt ahead of Kofi Kingston's WWE Title win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. With rumors running rampant about a Cody Rhodes return at WrestleMania 38, WWE Shop has chosen convenient timing to release new merchandise for WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
WWE
411mania.com

New Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will hoast an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela. The announcement reads:. Don’t miss “Happy Talk” with a special guest –...
WWE

