Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Managing Grade 1 oblique strain

 1 day ago

Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Luplow has a Grade 1 strain in his oblique, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Luplow...

NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
Steve Gilbert
Torey Lovullo
Jordan Luplow
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
Morning Journal

Four Guardians belt home runs in 10-3 spring training win over Brewers

The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
BASEBALL
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
#Diamondbacks#Oblique#Mlb Com#Cactus League
Fort Morgan Times

Elias Diaz looking like power-hitting catcher Rockies need

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Elias Diaz looked lost and confounded. On May 12 a year ago, the Rockies catcher went 0-for-3 in the second game of a doubleheader against San Diego, dropping his average to .109. At that point, he had two doubles and zero home runs. In fact, he didn’t hit his first ball over the wall until June 16.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech on his 1st Cactus League outing this spring: ‘It felt good’

Jonathan India hit Michael Kopech’s second pitch of Thursday night’s game over the right-field wall at Goodyear Ballpark for a home run. It wasn’t exactly the start any pitcher envisions. “The second pitch I’ve thrown this spring, and I didn’t throw it with much conviction,” the Chicago White Sox starter said. “Big-league hitters, it’s going to happen if you don’t throw a pitch with conviction. ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gathers two more hits

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Padres. Perdomo made his second start at short since news broke about Nick Ahmed's shoulder injury. It's an injury with no definitive timetable, and Ahmed could eventually require surgery. Perdomo is 4-for-6 with two walks, a home run and three runs scored in three appearances this week. There's a very good chance he's the Opening Day shortstop for the Diamondbacks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Dealing with blister

Weaver was removed from Thursday's Cactus League start due to a blister on the knuckle of his right thumb, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver exited Thursday's matchup after three innings but didn't seem too concerned about the issue after the game. It's not yet clear whether the blister will impact his availability for the start of the regular season, but it seems unlikely that he'll face a lengthy absence if he's sidelined at all.
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves Thursday's start

Weaver exited Thursday's Cactus League start against the Padres with an apparent finger injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver allowed two hits and two walks and had three strikeouts over three scoreless frames before leaving with an apparent blister or fingernail issue during the fourth inning. The team should update his status in the near future, but the right-hander's status for Opening Day since the April 7 opener is only a week away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw at the plate. Kramer notes Rodriguez's blast sported 105 mph exit velocity and then caromed off the wall with plenty of momentum, giving the fleet-footed outfielder time to circle the bases. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare Rodriguez has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to the precocious 21-year-old's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB

