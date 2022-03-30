Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Attempting to get on track in camp

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw at the plate. Kramer notes Rodriguez's blast sported 105 mph exit velocity and then caromed off the wall with plenty of momentum, giving the fleet-footed outfielder time to circle the bases. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare Rodriguez has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to the precocious 21-year-old's spring performance.
