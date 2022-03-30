Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Attempting to get on track in camp

Zimmermann allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. He posted zero walks. Zimmermann has logged five innings across two spring starts, with Wednesday's being the far better of the two after his first one was delayed by a stomach bug. Manager Brandon Hyde designated John Means, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells as part of the Orioles' rotation to begin the 2022 campaign, leaving Zimmermann and a handful of other pitchers to compete for two spots. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 64.1 innings in 14 appearances (13 starts) last season. At least initially, he may need to work with a piggyback reliever until he can get more fully stretched out after a condensed spring training.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO