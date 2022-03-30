ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Attempting to get on track in camp

 1 day ago

Finnegan threw a scoreless two-thirds of an inning with one hit allowed in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. Even...

Spring Training Recap: Drew Avans’ Grand Slam Lifts Dodgers To Comeback Win Over A’s

The Los Angeles Dodgers were quiet for most of the night but rallied late and behind a Drew Avans grand slam earned a 6-4 comeback win against the Oakland Athletics. Billy McKinney helped get the A’s going against his former team by opening the game with a leadoff single. Stephen Vogt followed with a base hit of his own to put runners at the corners, Ramón Laureano’s sacrifice fly gave Oakland an early lead.
Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Meadows missed a few days of Grapefruit League action with the oblique injury, but he served as the designated hitter in Thursday's contest and has been cleared to play the outfield Friday. Manager Kevin Cash declared it a minor injury, and the 26-year-old's quick return backs up that claim. Barring a setback, Meadows should be ready to go for Opening Day.
Yankees' Joely Rodriguez: Back in action Thursdy

Rodriguez (neck) retired both of the batters he faced Thursday in the Yankees' 5-3 loss to the Phillies in Grapefruit League play. Rodriguez was making just his second appearance of the spring after he was idle for nearly a week due to a sore neck. The Yankees kept Rodriguez out in part because he had shown diminished velocity in his March 24 outing, but his fastball was touching 93 miles per hour Thursday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. That's only one tick below his average velocity from the 2021 season, so Rodriguez is seemingly healthy and ready to go for Opening Day.
Rays' Colin Poche: Making third spring appearance

Poche is scheduled to appear in relief of starter Josh Fleming in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Healthy again after missing the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2020, Poche is vying for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen. He's looked sharp in his first two Grapefruit League appearances to date, striking out two over two scoreless frames while recording a save.
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
Rays' Luis Patino: Cleared to start

Patino (shoulder) will start Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Patino was scratched from his previous spring start March 22 on account of a sore right shoulder, but he was cleared to resume throwing soon thereafter and received the green light to pitch Thursday following a pair of bullpen sessions along with a live batting practice session. Since he wasn't shut down while he dealt with the injury, Patino looks as though he's still on track to break camp as a member of the Tampa Bay rotation.
Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Strengthens case for rotation

Zimmermann allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. He posted zero walks. Zimmermann has logged five innings across two spring starts, with Wednesday's being the far better of the two after his first one was delayed by a stomach bug. Manager Brandon Hyde designated John Means, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells as part of the Orioles' rotation to begin the 2022 campaign, leaving Zimmermann and a handful of other pitchers to compete for two spots. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 64.1 innings in 14 appearances (13 starts) last season. At least initially, he may need to work with a piggyback reliever until he can get more fully stretched out after a condensed spring training.
Braves' Matt Olson: Crushes first spring homer

Olson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He blasted a fourth-inning offering from JT Chargois out to right-center field for his first homer of the spring. Olson is batting .263 (5-for-19) with a sharp 4:3 BB:K, and with his power stroke coming around he appears just about ready for Opening Day. The 28-year-old, picked up from the A's in the offseason to replace Freddie Freeman, is coming off a career-best campaign in which he slugged 39 homers and 111 RBI.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers in Wednesday's win

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. The homer was just the second hit of the spring for Mullins, who has struggled a bit. There's little reason to be worried about the outfielder's production -- he's coming off of a 30-30 season that saw him add a .291/.360/.518 slash line while playing in 159 contests. His .322 BABIP was reasonable last year, and his 18.5 percent strikeout rate, coupled with an 8.9 percent walk rate, bode well for his sustainability in 2022. Mullins is expected to be the Orioles' everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter.
Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
Mariners' Ty France: Slow spring, big expectations

France is hitting just .231 (6-for-26) with a home run and three RBI across nine exhibitions this spring but is penciled in as the Mariners' everyday first baseman. France has forged a collective .294/.368/.449 slash line across the last two seasons, and he's coming off having recorded a career-high 18 home runs and 73 RBI while playing 152 games for Seattle in 2021. The 27-year-old could be primed for an even bigger season in 2022 with more protection around him in the lineup stemming from the offseason acquisitions of Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez.
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and at the corner infield positions.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/30/22

We’re oh-so-close to being just one week away from Opening Day, and the Yankees continue to get surprising results from some unexpected sources in spring training. Marwin González has been the biggest surprise with the bat so far, and he’s making a serious case to be the backup infielder — something that was unthinkable when González entered camp thanks to his atrocious 2021 season. It will all likely come down to the wire, especially given the shortened spring schedule, but he’s certainly put himself in the conversation.
Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw at the plate. Kramer notes Rodriguez's blast sported 105 mph exit velocity and then caromed off the wall with plenty of momentum, giving the fleet-footed outfielder time to circle the bases. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare Rodriguez has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to the precocious 21-year-old's spring performance.
