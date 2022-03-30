ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins' Josh Winder: Likely to head to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Winder appears to be out of the running for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day rotation after Minnesota signed Chris Archer to a one-year deal Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Due to his late...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Make Broadcasting Decision: MLB World Reacts

If you’re a diehard Yankees fan, you’ll need to make sure you have Amazon Prime for this upcoming season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Yankees will have 21 of their games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. These games will be primarily on Friday nights.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Meadows missed a few days of Grapefruit League action with the oblique injury, but he served as the designated hitter in Thursday's contest and has been cleared to play the outfield Friday. Manager Kevin Cash declared it a minor injury, and the 26-year-old's quick return backs up that claim. Barring a setback, Meadows should be ready to go for Opening Day.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Greene was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Greene struggled with the Orioles in 2021, as he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 23.1 innings across 22 appearances (one start). He gave up four runs in 1.1 innings across two appearances this spring and will attempt to sort things out in the minors to begin the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Steady as ever

Perez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. The three-hit game lifted Perez's spring slash line to .348/.375/.565 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in eight games. The 31-year-old catcher appeared in a career-high 161 games last season, posting an eye-popping 48 homers, 121 RBI, 88 runs scored and a .273/.316/.544 slash line. He's likely to be a near-everyday presence either behind the dish or as the designated hitter -- don't expect Cam Gallagher to draw much playing time from Perez, who remains one of the top catchers in the league even with the threat of regression looming.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Strengthens case for rotation

Zimmermann allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. He posted zero walks. Zimmermann has logged five innings across two spring starts, with Wednesday's being the far better of the two after his first one was delayed by a stomach bug. Manager Brandon Hyde designated John Means, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells as part of the Orioles' rotation to begin the 2022 campaign, leaving Zimmermann and a handful of other pitchers to compete for two spots. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 64.1 innings in 14 appearances (13 starts) last season. At least initially, he may need to work with a piggyback reliever until he can get more fully stretched out after a condensed spring training.
MLB
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Optioned to Triple-A

Rivero was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Rivero went 1-for-4 with a strikeout across five Cactus League appearances this spring, and he was unable to earn a major-league roster spot as a backup catcher. Cam Gallagher is in line to serve as the primary backup behind Salvador Perez to begin the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies

Norwood was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations. Norwood was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, but he'll now join the Phillies' 40-man roster for the final week of spring training. It seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's made appearances in the majors in each of the last four seasons and will be in the mix to provide bullpen depth at some point.
MLB

