ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Roster intrigue grows as Phillies dump Adam Haseley in trade with White Sox

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Phillies shipped out a former first-round draft pick Tuesday, potentially clearing the way for two other former first-rounders to make the opening day roster. Adam Haseley was traded to the Chicago White Sox for 23-year-old McKinley Moore, a minor-league right-hander with a power arm but control...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Greene was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Greene struggled with the Orioles in 2021, as he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 23.1 innings across 22 appearances (one start). He gave up four runs in 1.1 innings across two appearances this spring and will attempt to sort things out in the minors to begin the season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Making third spring appearance

Poche is scheduled to appear in relief of starter Josh Fleming in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Healthy again after missing the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2020, Poche is vying for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen. He's looked sharp in his first two Grapefruit League appearances to date, striking out two over two scoreless frames while recording a save.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers in Wednesday's win

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. The homer was just the second hit of the spring for Mullins, who has struggled a bit. There's little reason to be worried about the outfielder's production -- he's coming off of a 30-30 season that saw him add a .291/.360/.518 slash line while playing in 159 contests. His .322 BABIP was reasonable last year, and his 18.5 percent strikeout rate, coupled with an 8.9 percent walk rate, bode well for his sustainability in 2022. Mullins is expected to be the Orioles' everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Grapefruit League#The Blue Jays#Baltimorebaseball Com#The Baltimore Sun
CBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Meadows missed a few days of Grapefruit League action with the oblique injury, but he served as the designated hitter in Thursday's contest and has been cleared to play the outfield Friday. Manager Kevin Cash declared it a minor injury, and the 26-year-old's quick return backs up that claim. Barring a setback, Meadows should be ready to go for Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
FOX2Now

Cardinals score 29 runs in Spring Training game with Pujols in lineup

The Cardinals had more runs than hits, but that’s not what really jumps out at you. The fact the Cardinals scored 29 runs is the headliner. In a game that featured Albert Pujols’ return to the Cardinals lineup, they beat the Nationals 29-8 on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, FL. Pujols had a base hit in his three at bats. Yadier Molina hit his first home run of the Spring and there were huge games for Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt. DeJong had three hits to go with five runs batted in including a 3-run homer .Goldschmidt went 4-4 as the Cardinals pounded out 26 hits.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Rising Tide: Orioles prospects hoping to bring ‘dominant attitude’ to Baltimore in near future

As much as the Orioles’ rebuild coming to fruition will be about the young players they’ve spent the past several years adding to their farm system finally reaching the major leagues, the energy that arrives with them will be just as important. Take last season at Double-A Bowie, where seven of the club’s top nine prospects per Baseball America spent time. As the Orioles began a march toward ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Crushes first spring homer

Olson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He blasted a fourth-inning offering from JT Chargois out to right-center field for his first homer of the spring. Olson is batting .263 (5-for-19) with a sharp 4:3 BB:K, and with his power stroke coming around he appears just about ready for Opening Day. The 28-year-old, picked up from the A's in the offseason to replace Freddie Freeman, is coming off a career-best campaign in which he slugged 39 homers and 111 RBI.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies: Jameson Taillon vs. Zach Eflin

It’s the last day of March, and even though Opening Day is going to be a little later than usual this year, we’re only one week away from teeing it up for keeps in the Bronx. The Yankees have only seven days left to cross the tees and dot the eyes on their roster before Gerrit Cole takes the mound in Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox next Thursday. This afternoon, Jameson Taillon, whose importance to the team seems to be increasing daily, will take the mound in Clearwater against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Step back in second spring start

Gilbert allowed five earned runs on five hits and a walk across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday. He struck out four. The 24-year-old had started spring with a performance reminiscent of several of his strong September starts last season, allowing just a solo home run and a walk across three innings versus the Guardians on Thursday. However, matters were clearly different Tuesday, with Kyle Isbel doing the most damage off Gilbert in the form of a three-run home run in the fourth inning. The right-hander should have at least one more chance to get the ship back on course ahead of a regular season that he'll open as Seattle's No. 3 starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Breaks spring slump

Shaw went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Twins. Shaw was 0-for-17 before coming off the bench for a fifth-inning single and eighth-inning double. The 31-year-old, who is a non-roster invitee, is the lone player in camp with extensive history at first base behind starter Bobby Dalbec. That appears to give him a decent chance to break camp on the MLB roster, but Shaw can opt out of his minor-league deal if not added to the 40-man roster by Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies

Norwood was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations. Norwood was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, but he'll now join the Phillies' 40-man roster for the final week of spring training. It seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's made appearances in the majors in each of the last four seasons and will be in the mix to provide bullpen depth at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy