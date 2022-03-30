ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

By William Cole For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge.

Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier denying any wrongdoing whilst employed by Thames Valley Police.

The 38-year-old appeared before Judge Heather Norton at Reading Crown Court where he admitted having inappropriate relationships with women he was investigating, as well as using the Police National Computer to search about them.

Now sacked PC Perry-Smith stood wearing a white shirt, crisp suit and red tie in the dock and confessed that he had twice used the police's vast database to search for the details of women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4f6g_0euW6zHf00
The court heard that on one occasion he used his login to find out the details of the owner of a car and on another occasion to find out information about a woman.

Perry-Smith had arrived at the court wearing a large black beanie hat and mask to cover his face before dashing into the building and avoiding questions from reporters.

During an earlier hearing, which can now be reported for the first time, Perry-Smith admitted misconduct in a public office by having inappropriate relationships with four women, known as E, G, D and F.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A69sT_0euW6zHf00
Bobble-hatted bobby Perry-Smith stood wearing a white shirt, crisp suit and red tie in the dock and confessed that he had twice used the police's vast database to search for the details of women

Police Constable Perry-Smith, who had served with Thames Valley Police, whose patch covers 2,200 square miles across three counties, was first identified in an investigation carried out by the police's independent watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

After the completion of the two-year investigation, a spokesman for IOPC said: 'Following a referral from TVP in November 2019 we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021.'

Perry-Smith, of Denman Drive, Newbury, Berkshire, admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office as well as two counts of mis-using a police computer, all of which took place between September 2014 and November 2019.

Today, Judge Norton decided she would not sentence the former officer, although she warned him that he was facing time in prison for his crimes.

Instead, she ordered the disgraced officer to return to court on April 29 when he will be sentenced by High Court Judge Mr Justice Bryan.

Comments / 8

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

