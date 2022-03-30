ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

By Gary Harper, Jordan Gartner
WSFA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man has been dealing with a damaged car for several months after a collision where he wasn’t even driving, and an insurance company will not be covering the damages. Arizona’s Family reports McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover...

