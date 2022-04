DEVILS LAKE - Nealy 50 scouts participated in the annual Pinewood Derby held at Camp Grafton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Scouts and their families thoughtfully planned and prepared their cars for the race since early February. Each scout received a block of pinewood and four wheels. The scouts, with adult help, designed, cut, and painted their cars for race day. The derby car weight limit: 5 ounces. Prizes were awarded by den and in the overall pack championship.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO