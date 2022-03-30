ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state

By Anthony Warren
WTOK-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As storms surge across the state, power outages are climbing. Entergy Mississippi reported nearly 26,500 outages around Wednesday...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Madison, MS
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#State Of Mississippi#The Mississippi River#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Entergy Mississippi#Mississippi Power#Southern Pine#Wlbt News
Natchez Democrat

Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
NATCHEZ, MS
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Springdale Wednesday

The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed EF-2 category tornado damage in Springdale and Johnson.  The storm hit Springdale early Wednesday and destroyed a school gymnasium as severe weather moved across Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service tweeted that surveying is ongoing in the area, "but this tornado will be rated at least EF-2." ...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGNO

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy