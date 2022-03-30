ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Blue Hands United, Mimi’s Mission team up to provide Dearborn Police, Fire with 911 Ready Bags

By Michael Kuentz
Dearborn Press & Guide
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDearborn’s Fire and Police Departments have teamed up with a Downriver nonprofit to provide first responders with special 911 Ready Bags for dealing with autistic individuals involved in accidents or emergencies. The 911 Ready Bag, along with a car window decal and a seat belt cover, were shown...

www.pressandguide.com

