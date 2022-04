GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since he was five-years-old, hitting plastic balls with plastic rackets in his grandparents garage, Spencer Dorosheff has been in love with tennis. “I like the individuality of it,” said Buchholz senior boys tennis player Spencer Dorosheff. “When you’re out on the court you’re by yourself, it’s all up to you. You get all the fame if you win, and it’s all on you if you lose, so that’s kinda the best part about it.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO