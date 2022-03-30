Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience welcomes deaf and blind campers

William Jared Keller the son of Cheryl Lynn and Jared Brent Keller returned to his Heavenly Parents and his Jesus on February 12th, 2022. He fell asleep and awoke unto God. He is there waiting for us. William was born in Burley on October 5th, 2020. His entire life was filled with joy and peace. His mother never spent a single night away from him in his 16 months of life. Besides sleep (which was often interrupted by snuggling and nursing) she was never apart from him for more than a few hours a week to get groceries. William has five mothers. Each of his four older sisters deeply loves and cares for their baby brother. Our children were homeschooled and spent every day with him. Thousands of hours were spent playing, tickling, and loving him. William didn't walk until 14 months old because he was carried everywhere he wished to go. Much of the day before he died was spent riding him around the house in a Hello Kitty shopping cart. His sisters said they just felt like they should play a lot with him that day.William never knew fear, hatred, or pain besides an occasional fall or bump into furniture as he learned to walk. He loved and trusted all he met and brought with him smiles and happiness. He would tottle up to people at church and look up expecting to be held and loved. He was never afraid.William's first and only three words were mama, dada, and hug (ugs). We believe these words to be the essence and purpose of life in this world. His last night of mortality he gave his sisters and mom hugs and kisses and for the first time learned to blow kisses in return. His father was blessed to lay him down to sleep singing him lullabies and caressing him. He is our perfect baby and we are sad to be separated from him for a time. We have complete faith in the teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith that "The Lord (sometimes) takes man away, even in infancy, that they may escape the envy of man, and the sorrows and evils of this present world; they were too pure, too lovely, to live on earth; therefore if rightly considered, instead of mourning we have reason to rejoice as they are delivered from evil, and we shall soon have them again."We ask that those reading this will carefully consider their own mortality and not sleep tonight until they have said "I love you" to those they care most about.He leaves behind his loving and devoted parents Jared and Cheryl Keller, and four beautiful and beloved sisters Eve, Molly, Claire, and Katherine (Kate). His adoring Grandparents Rondy and Patricia Bentley and Brent and Linda Keller. His great grandfather Alan Keller. Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins that all love him. He was reunited with his great grandparents Selena Keller, Robert and Genevieve Knudsen, Martin and Mary Lou Funk, and Clarence and Sarah Bentley. We would like to especially thank family, friends, ward members, community, Jared's employer Family Health Services and Joel and Theresa of Morrison-Payne Mortuary, and all those who have loved William and mourned with us. The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. (Job 1:21)

