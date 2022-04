MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New developments in the controversy over Tennessee’s new dark blue license plates. A new memo reveals testing that was done to find out if changes to the paint formula would help license plate cameras read them better. Commissioners with the Department of Revenue and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security released the memo they sent to Tennessee’s Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Gibson.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO