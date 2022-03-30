ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC’s Tillis will vote against ‘well-qualified’ Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Clayton Henkel
ncpolicywatch.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has announced he will not support the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a statement...

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org

Comments / 15

Big AC
1d ago

She couldn't give a definition of what a Women is, or when Life Begins. Why not, she isn't as much for the Constitution as she claims to be. That's why she wouldn't answer the question.

Reply
2
Shannon Jackson
1d ago

Being black and female doesn't make you well qualified.

Reply(5)
10
