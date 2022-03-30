ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft Meets Wordle In This Fan Creation

By James Carr
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As the popularity of "Wordle" persists, even after the New York Times purchased the web game, fans continue to find new and interesting ways to interact with it. One enterprising individual even managed to make a player version of the title in "Minecraft" without using mods. This means anyone can have...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason JustaMinx Is Furious With TikTok

Twitch streamer JustaMinx, by her own admission, is absolutely no stranger to controversy. Back in December 2020, the Irish internet personality joined the list of streamers who had been banned from the platform after using terms like "simp," "virgin," and "incel" while on stream (which, according to the site's terms of service, are deemed to be actionable slurs). Regardless, JustaMinx has since regrouped and carved out a path to success utilizing her comedic personality while collaborating with other streamers on Twitch. This seems to have yielded some positive returns, and the streamer currently sits comfortably at 2 million followers on Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojang#Utc#Timestamp#Unix#Video Game#The New York Times#Urgle Gurgle
SVG

Elden Ring Players Discover Bizarre Cut Item

Players are still unlocking various secrets in "Elden Ring," the latest game by FromSoftware. Many players are going beyond the base game, using mods to uncover details abandoned in development or used for testing. For example, one gamer used mods to access a hidden area that suggested the game might introduce a PvP arena sometime in the future. Another hacker set their sights on circumventing anti-cheat software to expose faults in "Elden Ring" and hopefully make it better. And while hackers and modders are infiltrating the code of "Elden Ring," fans are breaking records and establishing impressive speed runs for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
Reason.com

Wordle

Wordle, a game hosted on the website of creator Josh Wardle, is simple: The object is to guess a five-letter word using no more than six attempts. Once a guess is entered, the computer highlights the letters that appear in the solution. A correctly placed letter is shaded green. That's it! Most puzzles take just a few minutes to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

CD Projekt Red Just Gave Witcher Fans The Best News

Hype around "The Witcher" series never really dies down. From its fun spinoff games to its hit Netflix adaptation (which has been renewed for a third season), the story of Geralt and his grimly fantastic world has captivated a variety of audiences. In 2021's WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red gave fans the disappointing news that it wouldn't be announcing a new "Witcher" entry anytime soon. While fans were understandably disappointed, their patience has paid off. There's finally a new "Witcher" game in development.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

FromSoftware Reveals Elden Ring Is Just Getting Started

FromSoftware's newest action RPG "Elden Ring" has been an unmitigated success. Sure, there have been a few issues with the PC edition of the game not being able to maintain a decent frame rate, but critical reviews have been glowing and it's set a series record for sales. This is largely because the massive open world and fluid combat system offers fans plenty of places to explore and enemies to fight, (even if battling some of these creatures results in some really gruesome deaths.) Gaming analyst Benji-Sales tweeted that the current number of players is actually higher than the all-time peak numbers for "Sekiro" and every "Dark Souls" game combined. Even with so many other major titles being released in 2022, many are already predicting that "Elden Ring" will be most platforms' game of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Pokemon Fans Are Furious About This Arceus Event

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl" were both released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021 to a rather mixed reception. While some considered it to be faithful to the originals, many others felt like it was a cash grab from both Pokémon and Nintendo to capitalize on nostalgia and promote the then-upcoming "Pokémon Legends: Arceus." Despite this criticism, the re-releases of both "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" were opportunities to add to the original games and improve the overall experience. One of these improvements was expected to be the addition of the previously canceled Azure Flute quest with the Mythical Arceus as its ultimate prize.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

These Sonic Xbox Controllers Are Nightmare Fuel For Your Hands

Controllers have taken a lot of different forms as gaming has evolved. From the "Pong" joystick of old to the versatile, colorful Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch and the advanced haptic feedback found in the PS5 DualSense. Each new iteration has grown and changed, and there are numerous variations for every new generation of controller. Specialty editions have become a popular trend, with players being able to get custom-designed controllers and even consoles featuring imagery from their favorite franchises. This can be a great way for a gamer to get gear that really feels like their own and stands out from the basic black or white versions that typically comes with the standard console, but sometimes a new design can feel like a step backward.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Halo Infinite Leak Points To A Highly Requested New Mode

For many, the "Halo" series can be considered one of the most essential and most innovative first-person shooters in gaming history. The series' first entry, "Halo: Combat Evolved," ventured into some uncharted territory upon its release in 2001 by attempting to bring the FPS genre to the original Xbox. It succeeded with flying colors, spawning a lengthy franchise — and even an upcoming TV series adaptation for Paramount Plus — and has sustained popularity for over two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Terraform a planet in this survival game that looks like Subnautica on Mars

Scavenging for resources, keeping yourself fed and hydrated, crafting tools and building a base, and staying alive in a harsh environment is what survival games are all about. But what about altering that environment until it's not as harsh as you found it? What if you could turn a hostile desert planet into a green and leafy paradise through terraforming?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

xQc Is Finally Putting His Spin On This Popular Twitch Trend

Streamer Ludwig Ahgren broke Ninja's all-time record as the most subbed streamer on Twitch last year with his non-stop "subathon." The event lasted an incredible 31 days as Ludwig lived, ate, gamed, and slept on camera. He then paid his mods a staggering amount of money for keeping his chat clean throughout the ordeal before returning to his regular broadcast schedule.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

CS:GO meets Wordle in this gun skin guessing game

The phenomenal popularity of Wordle is such that 'Wordle but it's X' is now its own mini-genre: Wordle but maths, Wordle but with countries, Wordle but it's a dungeon crawler. Now in some sort of gaming ouroboros, it's Wordle but with Steam's most popular game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Kinda. CS:...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy