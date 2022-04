Mark Walton came into the NFL with a ton of promise back in 2018, but it has been nothing but a rocky road for the former Miami Hurricanes running back since. And things don’t appear to be getting better for the former Cincinnati Bengals’ fourth-round pick because Miami-Dade Police say they arrested the 24-year-old Tuesday and charged him with armed robbery.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO