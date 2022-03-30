ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

23 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shasta County in the last week

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - In the last week, health officials have reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths in Shasta County. The Shasta County Health and Human Services said they were a man in his 50s,...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Dennis Lynch, 19, Accused of Killing Parents In Loomis, Had Criminal History

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The adoptive son of lobbyists Kathryn Lynch and Gerald Upholt, who were found dead in their Loomis home Monday, faces charges in their deaths. Dennis Henry Lynch, 19, was arraigned Wednesday at Sutter Roseville hospital, where he is being treated after he was shot by Placer County sheriff’s deputies while trying to leave the home where his parents were found dead inside. Lynch faces charges for murder, using a “deadly and dangerous weapon(s)”, committing the offenses while out on bail, and “resist, obstruct, delay of [a] peace officer or EMT,” listed by a Placer County sheriff’s sergeant. He also...
LOOMIS, CA
eenews.net

Calif. takes first moves to limit ‘Erin Brockovich’ chemical

California has emerged as the first state to advance limits on hexavalent chromium in drinking water, a contaminant linked to cancer first made famous by Erin Brockovich’s advocacy efforts. The California Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water Program on Monday unveiled a proposal to set a “maximum contaminant level”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Deputies seize nearly $700K in drugs from warehouse

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office broke up an illegal drug sales operation in South Sacramento this week. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have been receiving information about illegal activity at a warehouse on 42nd Avenue near Franklin Boulevard over the last several months. Deputies said reports of an illegal […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities discovered the remains of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped over two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot along the interstate east of Reno, officials said. Investigators acting on a tip about the disappearance of Naomi Irion of Fernley found a...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Sac State, Cosumnes River College Gropings Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested the suspect in several recent sexual battery cases at both Sac State and Cosumnes River College. Sac State police say they have identified 28-year-old Nico Traversie as the suspect in the March 2 and March 7 incidents. In both cases on both campuses, students reported that a man on a bicycle rode up and groped them. The suspect in each case was riding a distinctive blue cruiser-style bicycle. With the help of the Los Rios Police Department, a Sac State police detective was able to identify the suspect allegedly responsible for both incidents as Traversie. Traversie was arrested on Monday along the 8600 block of Mellowoods Way. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing three counts of sexual battery.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

