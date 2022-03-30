23 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shasta County in the last week

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The adoptive son of lobbyists Kathryn Lynch and Gerald Upholt, who were found dead in their Loomis home Monday, faces charges in their deaths. Dennis Henry Lynch, 19, was arraigned Wednesday at Sutter Roseville hospital, where he is being treated after he was shot by Placer County sheriff’s deputies while trying to leave the home where his parents were found dead inside. Lynch faces charges for murder, using a “deadly and dangerous weapon(s)”, committing the offenses while out on bail, and “resist, obstruct, delay of [a] peace officer or EMT,” listed by a Placer County sheriff’s sergeant. He also...

