GODFREY - Mike Walters on Tuesday announced his candidacy for Madison County Clerk. Walters, a Republican, has served as a member of the Madison County Board for more than 15 years. He currently is chairman pro-tem of the board and chairs the county judiciary committee. "Madison County residents deserve government agencies that are efficient, responsive, and responsible," Walters said. "As county clerk, I'll utilize my public and private sector experience to ensure the office is run efficiently and that Madison County citizens can have confidence in the integrity of their elections and vital records systems."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO