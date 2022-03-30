ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Commissioners propose change to meetings' public comment period

By Robert Creenan
 1 day ago
During the Huron County Board of Commissioners March 8 meeting, Diana Kessler brought several guests who gave their public comment time to her so she could speak at length. Kessler's actions during the meeting have prompted changes to how public comment works during those meetings. (Tribune File Photo)

The public may have additional restrictions when addressing the Huron County Board of Commissioners going forward, after the board proposed a change to how its meetings are run this week.

The proposed change is for the public comment portion of meetings, and would state that guests could not donate any of their three minutes of allotted time to another person during a regular, special, or emergency meeting or a public hearing.

The change also states that persons addressing the board can do so either from their location in the audience or from the foot of the board table. The person addressing the board will not be allowed to walk around the board table during their time speaking.

Chairman Sami Khoury said that as he was looking through the board’s rules, each person having three minutes of speaking time seems self-explanatory, but there is nothing in the rules that that says someone can't bring 10 guests to a meeting and use their allotted time to speak.

During the March 8 county meeting, former Director of Assigned Counsel Diana Kessler, whose services were being severed at that meeting, brought in several guests who gave Kessler their three minutes of allotted time to allow her to speak further. She also walked around the table the commissioners were sitting at as she handed out documents.

Khoury said the events of that meeting are what prompted these changes.

“Say 100 people come in and say they want to donate their time, and they don’t have an opinion on the subject or comment at the meeting during the comment period.” Khoury said, adding that if someone truly has an opinion about something, let them speak up about it. “We feel that everyone’s voice is important, and we need to hear them. At the same time, we need to conduct meetings in a timely matter.”

Khoury said the legislative committee wrote the rule changes and they went over it with the Cohl, Stoker & Toskey P.C. firm that is the county’s corporation counsel.

“Our board rules are a living document,” Khoury said. “We can always tweak it throughout the year."

Courtney Gabbara, of the Cohl, Stoker & Toskey P.C. firm, recommended that a loud timer be used to keep track of speaker’s three minutes so that the commissioners are not seen as the bad guys when time is up.

While Commissioner Steve Vaughan said that this change would work for a public comment period, he was concerned that if someone spoke about something of a critical nature, would they be able to get all the information they need in that three-minute time.

Gabbara said the commissioners can always modify their agenda to allocate time for that particular issue, or have someone put what they have to say in writing to put in the meeting’s minutes and give a brief synopsis during the public comment period.

Khoury said this way of giving minutes to someone else had not been an issue at past meetings and if they had encountered it before, they would have taken care of it the same way.

A vote for changing the meeting rules will take place at the next commissioners meeting at the earliest.

Huron County, MI
