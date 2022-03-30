ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CVS Health, Teva Settle Florida State's Opioid-Related Claims: Report

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida has reached more than $878 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp CVS and three drug companies to resolve claims and avert a trial next month over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic. CVS will shell out $484...

