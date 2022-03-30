CVS Health, Teva Settle Florida State's Opioid-Related Claims: Report

Curaleaf Holdings' (OTC:CURLF) founder and chairman Boris Jordan was one of many disappointed cannabis entrepreneurs who did not take the news well. "Frustrating day in NJ – once again, the goal posts have been moved & the will of the people and the Governor is being ignored! We will continue to fight for what the NJ voters decided they want – a safe & regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace," Jordan, who will be delivering a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said in a recent Tweet.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO