CVS Health, Teva Settle Florida State's Opioid-Related Claims: Report

Click here to read the full article. Karen Mueller, a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin, is running for state attorney general, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday. This in itself isn’t too remarkable; election-denying Republicans are running for public office nationwide.
What makes Mueller’s campaign especially concerning is that she’s running to prosecute doctors who didn’t prescribe ivermectin, an unproven anti-parasite drug primarily used on animals, to hospitalized Covid-19 patients who later died. “What I would do if I became Attorney General is I would open investigations into those...
