ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: David Beckham suggests timing of Qatar World Cup is “perfectly set up” for England

By Tony Robertson
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

David Beckham has suggested the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could work to England’s advantage due to the timing of the competition. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former England captain who famously scored a last minute free-kick against Greece to send England to the 2002...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
David Beckham
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
BBC

University rugby player dies weeks after match injury

A university rugby player has died after being injured during a match. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against the University of Bristol on 9 March when she was injured while being tackled. The winger was taken to hospital but...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European#Sky Sports Premier League
Metro International

Soccer-Over 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

(Reuters) – Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer’s world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday. FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, England,...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Greece
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

World Cup 2022: Mane helps Senegal beat Egypt and qualify for Qatar after penalty shootout

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup after Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick for Egypt. In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal were left jubilant at the final whistle after winning on penalties, with Egypt's players disconsolate and Salah - one of the world's best players - left contemplating his absence from November's tournament in Qatar.
FIFA
ESPN

United States books spot to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- The United States men's national soccer team has qualified for the 2022 World Cup, securing its berth to the tournament in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia. In what was largely a formality, the U.S. lost 2-0 to Costa Rica on...
MLS
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
AFP

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

The draw for this year's World Cup takes place in the shadow of Doha's skyscrapers later Friday, with the focus on the actual football after a build-up dominated by the off-field issues surrounding the awarding of the tournament. However the city remains a building site in many places.
FIFA
The Independent

Qatar stages draw for World Cup amid protests

Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday's draw for the Middle East's first World Cup.There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.The show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Energy bills live: Biggest jump in bills comes into effectWhen do gas and electric prices go up and why? Price rises explainedHow can the government reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy