When it comes to being a parent, nothing compares to how challenging yet rewarding it can be as a life experience. It comes with its many ups and downs, sleepless nights, and endless smiles. For players in the NHL, it becomes a balancing act between raising the next generation in their bloodline and keeping up to speed with the pace of a professional sports league. This leads many to believe that a player returning after the birth of a child possesses dad strength. Whether it’s the pride of becoming a parent or the rush of excitement that propels these players to do wonderful things, there are many examples of dad strength that are worthy of highlighting.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO