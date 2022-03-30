ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Multiple officers hit!’ Bullets fly in Buffalo police chase

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One of three Buffalo police officers struck by gunfire during a wild car chase remains hospitalized and...

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are looking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run on Stanislaus Street early Friday morning. Police said a male pedestrian was struck and killed in the 100 block of Stanislaus Street shortly after midnight. He was declared dead at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle […]
BUFFALO, NY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of trying to hit Fulton police car arrested after chase

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Fulton Police Department said it arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday morning. According to a news release, officers on patrol tried to make contact with two vehicles parked at the Morgan Soccer Complex shortly before 3 a.m. Police said both vehicles started to drive The post Man accused of trying to hit Fulton police car arrested after chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Joseph Mccarthy
Police Fatally Shot A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back After A Bullet Struck A Cop Car

Police in Philadelphia fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back moments after a bullet struck an unmarked police car on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center minutes after he was shot while allegedly holding a gun and running away from two officers, police said. Authorities described him as a white male.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police officer injured in chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg police officer was unresponsive after a crash that happened during a chase on Sunday, March 20. The Vicksburg Post reported the officer was exiting a McDonald’s restaurant in a patrol car on Mission 66 near Clay Street when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KFYR-TV

Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement say a Mandan man hit a police officer with a car after officers responded to a shoplifting report. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Tyler Hoff stole items from Walmart Wednesday before fleeing on foot from police. They say Hoff entered a vehicle and accelerated, hitting an officer in the leg, before fleeing the scene.
MANDAN, ND

