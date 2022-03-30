A Flamingo Escaped From A Zoo & Is Now Living Its Best Life Near Galveston

March 24, 2022 - The long-awaited 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture that's being installed inside the Tampa International Airport is nearing completion. The floor-to-ceiling artwork called "Home," created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, was first announced two years ago. The piece was scheduled to be completed long ago in the airport's main terminal, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. The pink fiberglass flamingo piece is meant to appear like the bird is dipping its head below the water. The water illusion is created with resin. Currently, yellow barriers surround the structure that is now expected to be fully installed in the coming weeks.
