Colts' Jim Irsay discusses frustration with losing to league's 'worst team' in Jaguars

By Zachary Huber
 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is understandably still upset after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat his franchise 26-11 and kept them from making the NFL playoffs. The Colts entered Week 18 only needing to win to clinch a playoff berth.

Irsay met with reporters at the NFL owners meeting in Florida on Tuesday and shared his frustrations about losing to the Jaguars in the season finale. He said the Colts’ no-show in Week 18 was the most appalling performance he’s ever seen and signaled that major changes were needed in the offseason.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league,” Irsay said, according to NBC Sports. “You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here. It needs to be corrected.’ I think that we feel like we did.”

One of the first moves he made was sending former quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Irsay’s frustration is fathomable, but it’s also worth mentioning that the Colts haven’t won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. Maybe the addition of Ryan will help Indianapolis break its losing streak in Duval County, but then again, the Jags have made some notable improvements that could keep it going.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Ron Rivera is getting 'tired of it'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is frustrated, and understandably so. At the NFL owner’s meetings, Rivera expressed his frustrations on the franchise often being the target of bad news. “Quite honestly I’m tired of it, I really am,” Rivera said via John Keim of ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey Names His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Fresh off helping the Los Angeles Rams go on a playoff run and win the Super Bowl, star defensive back Jalen Ramsey has a new perspective on the game’s top wide receivers. Ramsey revealed his list of the top-five NFL wide receivers this week during a podcast episode. Two of the five are his teammates.
NFL
