City prepares for busy day of events Sunday

Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

The city of Surprise is bracing for a big day of community fun Sunday, April 3 with the final Sunday in the Park event of the spring happening right after a spring training game.

The city is reminding residents of road closures and the parking plan for around the Surprise Recreation Complex.

Bullard Avenue will be closed for the 1 p.m. Kansas City Royals-Seattle Mariners game until 5:30 p.m.

Those attending the Sunday in the Park event at Mark Coronado Park, 15950 N. Bullard Ave., can park in the dirt lot on Paradise Lane east of Bullard for those who arrive prior to 5:30.

The park event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. with Notes from Neptune providing the live entertainment. Food trucks will also be on site.

Lawn chairs or a blanket are recommended and pets must be on leashes.

Visit surpriseaz.gov/specialevents, or call 623-222-2000.