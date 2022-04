At their Board Retreat on March 19, Sheridan County School District #2 Trustees approved the resignation of Mitch Craft from his position as assistant superintendent. He will complete his current contract, working for the district through the end of June. “I cannot thank the SCSD2 team enough for the experiences over the last 15 years,” said Craft. “I have learned an immeasurable amount from the countless quality professionals I’ve worked with.” “I have always felt valued and challenged in my various roles, and I will be ever grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside so many outstanding, caring educators in service to our community’s children,” Craft said.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO