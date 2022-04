CONCORDIA - Big performances from Cloud County Community College women's track and field sophomores Ludjenie Mondesir and Hollie Stewart have led to a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference weekly Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Awards for the week of March 21-27. Both Mondesir and Stewart would compete for the T-Birds at the 2022 Emporia State University Relays as Mondesir would run a personal-best and current NJCAA-leading time of 11:42 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase before going on to help the 4x800 meter relay team break last year's school-record by running a split of 2:18 to help CCCC finish with a time of 9:25.94.

