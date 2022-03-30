Stream advisory rescinded for Republican River near Concordia

BOZEMAN - Spring is a great time of year in Montana but it also brings some challenges to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says spring has forced his agency to close or partially close several areas on the Madison River because of ice and flooding. Jacobsen says recent flooding has forced the partial closure of Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree fishing access sites south of Ennis. He says the boat ramp areas of these two sites are closed due to unstable ice and unpredictable river conditions. He does say the upper walk-in and parking areas of these two sites do remain open. Jacobsen also says a previous closure remains at Valley Garden and Ennis fishing access sites due to flooding and ice.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO