ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Durkin latest to rip guv, PRB

wdbr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) is the latest Republican to throw rocks at Gov. JB Pritzker over the appointees to – and the decisions of – the Prisoner Review Board. The board’s...

wdbr.com

Comments / 1

Related
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker hints at precautions over latest omicron variant

(The Center Square) – As the lives of Illinoisans appear to be getting back to normal post-pandemic, the governor is sounding the alarm over a new omicron variant. State health officials say the BA.2 COVID-19 omicron variant is more contagious than other strains of the virus, and accounts for about 25% of the cases in Illinois.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois debating rent for government benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Landlords require proof of income on rental applications, but people who receive government benefits as a primary source of income are not always accepted. A new bill in the capitol would require those types of incomes to be accepted for rental applications, but landlords are worried that the bill will force […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Durkin
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
WFAE

How blue states are fighting back against abortion bans

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrat-led states are proposing laws to shore up abortion rights at the local level. The effort is in direct response to the organized campaign to make abortion illegal. Dozens of states have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prb#Legislature#Illinois House#Republican#The Prisoner Review Board#Senate#Capitol News#Albatross Republicans
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers still can’t bring themselves to ban personal use of campaign cash

After years of debate and multiple studies, Virginia lawmakers still aren’t ready to pass a law preventing themselves from using campaign cash on personal expenses that have nothing to do with running for office. The last remaining bill prohibiting personal use of campaign funds died Wednesday morning in a House of Delegates subcommittee, with several […] The post Virginia lawmakers still can’t bring themselves to ban personal use of campaign cash appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Measure would eliminate standardized testing for young Illinois students

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing through the Illinois statehouse would prohibit standardized testing for students in pre-K through second grade. House Bill 5285, also known as the Too Young to Test Act, would eliminate the development and funding of the testing, although school districts could choose to test on their own.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy