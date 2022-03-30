ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

Sheriff: Man Violates Order Of Protection, Shoots At Vehicle In Driveway

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 36-year-old North Branch man faces a slew of charges in connection to a Monday evening incident where he allegedly violated an order of protection and shot at a car with an AR-style rifle.

Thomas Goodwin was taken into custody at a home in Lent Township. He was charged with threats of violence, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of a suppressor, and drive-by shooting.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy served Goodwin an order of protection around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. Roughly 30 minutes later, the office received a call from the petitioner, who said Goodwin had contacted her and said he was going to her home in Lent Township.

The woman said she was concerned for her safety and the safety of others at the home.

At 7:01 p.m., the owner of the Lent Township home called 911 to say Goodwin had arrived, and had rammed his vehicle into another vehicle in the driveway.

The homeowner said Goodwin got out of his vehicle armed with an AR-style rifle with a suppressor and was wearing ballistic vest.

Goodwin then shot at the vehicle. Two bullet holes were found by deputies at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

When officers arrived, Goodwin was walking down the driveway, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officials say he was booked into Chisago County Jail.

The woman who petitioned the order of protection was not at home, but the homeowner and their children were.

