Ed Sheeran dons a quirky jumper as he attends a private view of art exhibition - after helping to raise £13.4million in ITV's Concert For Ukraine

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 1 day ago

He joined forces with a string of famous faces on Tuesday night to raise money for Ukraine.

And busy bee Ed Sheeran showed his support to another venture on Wednesday as he attended a private view of artist Jelly Green's new exhibition Burn at Noho Studios.

The accoladed pop star, 31, rocked a quirky look in a jumper splashed with graphics of a starfish, alien and dinosaur to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX1qc_0euVmbfl00
Art appreciation: Ed Sheeran donned a quirky jumper as he attended a private view of art exhibition in London - after helping to raise £13.4million in ITV's Concert For Ukraine

He teamed the eye-catching garment with black joggers and garish Nike Air Jordans.

Jelly Green - a New Zealand painter who defines her work by her passion for the natural world - joined the Bad Habits hitmaker for a photograph as she smiled proudly in the gallery hosting her work.

Jelly splits her time between between her studio in Suffolk and London and has been mentored by artist Maggi Hambling since she was 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VPk7_0euVmbfl00
Exhibition: The accoladed pop star, 31, showed his support for another venture on Wednesday as he attended a private view of artist Jelly Green's new exhibition Burn at Noho Studios. (pictured with artist Jelly Green)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeda8_0euVmbfl00
Say cheese: Jelly Green - a New Zealand painter who defines her work by her passion for the natural world - joined the Bad Habits hitmaker for a photograph

Along with Ed, Camila Cabello and Anne-Marie were among stars gracing the stage for ITV 's Concert For Ukraine on Tuesday, raising £13.4million to help those suffering in the war-torn country.

Thousands of fans gathered at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham to see an array of performers for the telethon, hosted by Emma Bunton, Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp.

ITV first announced their star-studded Concert For Ukraine earlier this month in the hope of raising funds for the The DEC which is helping the millions of people who are being forced to leave their lives in Ukraine and flee to other countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUGJP_0euVmbfl00
Sensational: Camila Cabello and Ed stole the show during ITV's Concert For Ukraine on Tuesday, with the pair performing their new song Bam Bam together for the first time

Ever the showman, Ed took to the stage to perform two songs, Perfect and his recent hit Bad Habits, earning a thunderous reception from the fans in attendance.

Dusting off his loop pedal station, but briefly had to pause his performance when he realised he was performing with the 'wrong guitar,' quipping 'live television eh?'

'Thank you so much for coming for such an important cause,' he told the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sjdq_0euVmbfl00
Stellar: Thousands of fans gathered at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham to see an array of performers for the telethon, with Camila and Ed headlining a star-studded lineup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXb7e_0euVmbfl00
Dynamic duo! The Havana hitmaker revealed that she and Ed would be performing their new song Bam Bam together for the first time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xONiq_0euVmbfl00
Oops! Dusting off his loop pedal station, but briefly had to pause his performance when he realised he was performing with the 'wrong guitar,' quipping 'live television eh?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hC4BH_0euVmbfl00

Soon after Camila herself took to the stage with her own version of Coldplay's hit track Fix You, stunning in an electric blue suit with a matching metallic bralet, leaving many viewers in tears with the emotional song.

She told the crowd: 'We're all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people of Ukraine. Thank you so much for being part of this super important fundraiser and please donate anything you can.'

The Havana hitmaker then revealed that she and Ed would be performing their new song Bam Bam together for the first time, and got much of the crowd out of their seats with the energetic song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZeL3_0euVmbfl00
Amazing: Ever the showman, Ed took to the stage to perform two songs, Perfect and his recent hit Bad Habits, earning a thunderous reception from the fans in attendance

