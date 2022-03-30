ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Forbes Ranks LA Near the Top of Most Valuable MLB Franchise List

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
The Dodgers are ranked right near the top of the list for most valuable MLB franchises.

When Frank McCourt put the Dodgers up for sale in 2011, Forbes valued the franchise at $800M. As we all know, the McCourts ended up selling the team to the Guggenheim Group for around $2B. McCourt no longer being involved with the team ended up being a blessing.

Since Guggenheim took over, the Dodgers have consistently made the playoffs and contended for World Series titles. Most importantly, the Dodgers won that elusive title. Under functional ownership, the franchise has turned back into one of the premier clubs in the sport with a top farm system to boot.

According to Forbes latest report , the Dodgers are the second-most valued franchise in MLB. Forbes had LA valued at $4.075B - trailing only the Yankees who the company pegged at just over $6B.

Not only are the Dodgers one of the best teams in baseball, they're also one of the most valuable.

