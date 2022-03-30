ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Washington Wizards have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Orlando Magic in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Everybody on the report has already been ruled out for the contest, so no one's status is in question.

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-43 record in 75 games.

