Energy Industry

Integrated effort needed to mitigate fracking while protecting both humans and the environment, says research

By Yale School of Public Health
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to mitigate the potentially harmful effects of fracking have traditionally been divided along two fronts—those that primarily focus on protecting the environment and wildlife, and those that focus on protecting humans and domestic animals. But it doesn't have to be that way. In a March 30 commentary...

phys.org

Benzinga

An Empire For Solar Discovery And Education In The Making? SinglePoint Reports Building Out Network For Clean Air And Green Energy Efficiency

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Solar photovoltaic energy represented more than 4% of the electricity generated in the United States in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Water resource conservation promotes sustainable development in China's northern drylands

Water resource availability is the major limiting factor for sustainable development in drylands. The drylands of northern China contain only 19% of the country's total water resources but house one-third of the national population, and are therefore under considerable water stress. In particular, Inner Mongolia, which is a typical dryland province, plays an important role in maintaining ecological security in northern China. For the past few years, its anthropogenic water consumption has increased 4-fold, from 6.68 billion m3 in 1987 to 27.11 billion m3 in 2015; this increase has seriously threatened regional grasslands, which also rely on water resources to sustain ecological integrity. The conflict between ecological and social-economic systems and the actions that might relieve it has been long overlooked, thus, might lead to unexpected problems when adopting one-sided policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Fracking#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Bioscience#Yale University#Colorado State University
Phys.org

Community-based interventions to prevent violence against women and girls are cost-effective

Community-based interventions to prevent violence against women and girls are cost-effective, could improve population health. Investing in established community-based programs, such as community workshops, to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG) improves health and is good value for money, according to a new study published in PLOS Medicine. The...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Snake-like fossil lacking forelimbs but with hind limbs may represent transitional evolution

A trio of researchers with the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution, the University of Calgary and Carleton University, respectively, has found a snake-like fossil that may represent a creature in transition from four legs to none. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, Arjan Mann, Jason Pardo and Hillary Maddin describe the fossil they found and why they believe it helps to explain how animals such as snakes lost their limbs.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Grasslands need protection now

The grade school textbooks in my rural, northern Minnesota classroom raised an issue that led to lunchroom table talk over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Rainforests were being cut down. Animals were disappearing. The Disney movie "FernGully" backed up the texts. There I was, 5,000 miles from the Amazon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

Here's how the new global treaty on plastic pollution can help solve this crisis

Plastic pollution is a global problem, contaminating terrestrial, freshwater and marine ecosystems. Microplastics—plastic particles smaller than five millimetres in size—infiltrate and circulate in the global planetary dust cycle, water cycle and carbon cycle. Microplastics have infiltrated the food and water we consume and the air we breathe. These...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How giant viruses mature: New evidence from the medusavirus provides insight

Giant viruses represent a unique group of viruses that are similar in size to small bacteria. Medusavirus—a special type of giant virus—was first isolated from a hot spring in Japan. Genetic studies showed that medusavirus was more closely related to eukaryotic cells than to other giant viruses, suggesting that it may hold the key to understanding eukaryotic evolution. Although the details of medusavirus morphology and maturation in infected cells have so far remained elusive, the researchers behind its initial discovery now have some answers.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

School strike for climate: Why are students still striking?

Hundreds of thousands of school students around the world will strike for climate justice on Friday 25 March. These strikers, and new research, demonstrate that climate change requires our educational system to "radically reimagine" the core purposes and practices of education towards those that can cultivate a liveable planet and climate justice, said Dr. Blanche Verlie.
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

Study shows gaps in how STEM organizations collect demographic information

Professional organizations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields could more effectively collect data on underrepresented groups in their fields, according to a new survey published March 31 in Science. With more robust information, STEM organizations could better target efforts to recruit and retain a more diverse membership. "We...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How bacteria 'self-vaccinate' against viral invaders

Like most organisms, bacteria are preyed upon by viruses—and their go-to approach to destroying the invaders is to simply chop them up. As soon as it sees a virus, a bacterium may employ a host of immune strategies to slice up its genome using molecular cutters such as CRISPR-Cas, also the namesake of a popular laboratory tool.
WILDLIFE

