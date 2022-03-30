ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is aphasia? And what causes it?

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — On Wednesday, the family of legendary actor Bruce Willis announced on social media that he is "stepping away" from his decades long career following recent health problems. At the center of the "Die Hard" star's retirement is the condition known as aphasia, which his family said...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Many suffer from chronic kidney disease, 90% may not be aware

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — March is National Kidney Awareness Month to bring attention to a disease affecting more than 37 million American adults. One in three Americans is at risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease. Kidneys are super organs that filter waste, toxins, and fluid from your body. A woman who survived Chronic Kidney Disease shared […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
womenworking.com

5 Causes of Painful Sciatica to Be Aware Of

According to Mayo Clinic, sciatica is typically one-sided pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Harvard Health Publishing explains that the pain may be caused by compression or irritation of the nerve,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging

You regularly can't remember where you left your phone or your book. You keep missing appointments. You often lose your train of thought during conversation. Many older folks shrug off these instances as so-called "senior moments" -- but experts say this isn't typically part of normal aging. Instead, these are...
HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Drugs#Global Aphasia#Greek#The Mayo Clinic#Ohio State
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Dyshidrotic Eczema? Causes and Symptoms

Dyshidrotic eczema is generally triggered by coming in contact with something you are allergic to or hypersensitive to. Avoiding these triggers helps keep your eczema under check. Some of the common triggers of dyshidrotic eczema include:. Jewelry or other items that contain certain metals such as nickel, cobalt, or chromium.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MedicineNet.com

What Can Trigger Contact Dermatitis? Causes and Symptoms

Substances that commonly trigger contact dermatitis include:. Adhesives (sticky substances in plasters) Plants (chamomile and arnica) Scents (in cosmetics such as lipsticks, perfumes, and soaps) Metals (nickel and cobalt) Latex rubber. Medications that are applied to the skin. Cleaning agents and solvents. Essential oils. Over 3,000 chemicals are known to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

What Could Be Causing Your Weird Stomach Problems?

Digestive troubles, for many people, top the list of symptoms that are straight-up miserable to live with. After all, who wants to feel constantly gassy or bloated while running to the bathroom left and right? Not only can these symptoms feel uncomfortable (or even downright painful), they can seriously impact how you feel about yourself and the way you live your daily life. If you’re not sure what’s going on, don’t fret. Oftentimes, there is a simple explanation for gastrointestinal (GI) issues. But if they’re starting to feel constant, it’s worth exploring whether something more complicated could be lingering under the surface. Take this quiz to find out what might be causing your stomach problems, and when you should consider seeing a doctor about them—because you deserve to feel good in your body.
HEALTH
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy