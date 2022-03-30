ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Arkansas man arrested after climbing tree during police chase

THV11
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CONWAY, Ark. — A Greenbrier man was arrested after law enforcement officials in Conway responded to calls of a reckless driver on W. Sardis and N. Sardis. According to reports, authorities pulled the driver of the vehicle over for...

Linda Sue Counts
1d ago

I woukd climb a tree when my grandmother chased me around the yard with a switch. Sooner or later, I had to come down.

KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Conway, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Greenbrier, AR
Arkansas State
KATV

Pine Bluff police arrest 2 in deadly shooting

Little Rock (KATV) — Two arrests were made in a Pine Bluff Monday afternoon homicide that left one teenager dead. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 28th and Elm Street in reference to a shooting. A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
PINE BLUFF, AR
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Police: Victim identified in W. 38th Street homicide

North Little Rock police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened on March 13. According to reports, 14-year-old Jeylon Moore was shot in the 800 block of W. 38th Street. Moore was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing and authorities ask...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
THV11

Police name lead suspect in death of Arkansas teen found in ditch

MALVERN, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross, who was shot multiple times and found in a ditch last week. According to the press release, police held interviews with multiple witnesses...
MALVERN, AR
Kait 8

Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (KATV/KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Wednesday they arrested a man suspected in a Saturday shooting at a car show in Dumas that sent 27 people to the hospital and left another dead. Officers arrested 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight of Jacksonville as he was being released from a...
DUMAS, AR
KATV

Victim in Pine Bluff's Sunday homicide identified

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim of Pine Bluff's sixth homicide of the year was identified Tuesday. Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening after police responded to a call in reference to a shooting. The Pine Bluff Police Department previously announced...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK 4 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway teen involved in police pursuit, charged with two felony counts

Little Rock (KATV) — Conway police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that involved a teenager Friday night. According to a post from the agency's Twitter and Facebook accounts, officers were traveling eastbound on Skyline Drive when a vehicle with no license plate pulled out in front of their patrol unit from O’Byrant Street at around 7:15 p.m.
CONWAY, AR
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
