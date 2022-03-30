ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

KVET Investigators Arrest Armed Violent Kalamazoo Gang Members

By Brad Carpenter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team has been focusing on reducing gun violence in the Kalamazoo area. On Tuesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., on March 29th, investigators were surveilling a vehicle, in...

Happless Hooker
1d ago

Violent with a gun or 34. Violent people shouldn't play with guns, they only keep you cool until the police man comes and makes swiss cheese out of you, your family, your house, car, the neighbors, the children down the street. Is it really worth it? So so many people were and are cool as a ice cube and didn't have to shoot people to show how cool they are. Put down the guns guys, you are killing each other off.

4
Battle Creek, MI
