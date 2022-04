After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. It’s been announced he was asked to leave the ceremony, but refused.. Will he be less popular now to do movies?. Those that think his career is over completely misunderstand Hollywood - it is a self-serving money-making machine that has turned a blind eye to much worse transgressions by it's stars; and while there is still money to be made from Will Smith's fame, it will continue to use him. Plus they love a suitably repentant and humbled star, who feels once again beholdent to Hollywood execs to keep his career up high.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO