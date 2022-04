The Small Business Administration is extending the deferment period for all of its Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans. For loans made in 2020, the decision will extend the due date of the first payment to 24 months from the date the loan was made. For loans made in 2021, the due date for the first payment will be extended 18 months from the date of note, according to the agency in a press release.

