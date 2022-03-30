ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

By Gary Harper, Jordan Gartner
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man has been dealing with a damaged car for several months after a collision where he wasn’t even driving, and an insurance company will not be covering the damages. Arizona’s Family reports McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

Doctor purposely damaged and intentionally broke his patients’ teeth with his drill and took X-rays of the damage so he could bill insurance companies more than $4.2million; convicted

The 61-year-old dentist reportedly gave his patients more crowns for their teeth than 95 per cent of other dentists in the state from 2016 to 2019. He convinced patients they needed crowns by showing them X-rays of a healthy tooth, but then highlighting a line or spot. The dentist would tell them it indicated a fracture or decay and that they needed crowns. Because patients regarded him as an expert, they accepted his false representations and agreed to the crown procedure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
hotnewhiphop.com

$250K Worth Of Stolen Yeezys Found In Portland U-Haul Truck

Everyone knows that Kanye West's Adidas Yeezys can be incredibly expensive on the resale market. With that being said, getting your hands on a ton of pairs can be a pretty lucrative endeavor, especially if they are all brand new. There are always going to be sneakerheads willing to pay top dollar for their shoes, and when it comes to Yeezys, fans are that much more irrational with their spending.
PORTLAND, OR
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash with U-Haul truck

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ida man was killed Tuesday morning in Monroe County when an oncoming U-Haul truck drifted into his lane and crashed into him head on, police said. Rescue crews were called at 7 a.m. March 15, to Lewis Avenue near W. Rauch Road in Ida Township for a reported injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Land Rover#Insurance Premiums#U Haul#Family Gray News
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Las Vegas man arrested for fleeing Viroqua police in U-Haul

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested this week after fleeing police in a U-Haul van, leading to a chase through Vernon County. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Demandre Andrew-Tyshann Fraizer fled police Wednesday in a white U-Haul van, speeding down Hwy. 14 before he was eventually stopped and arrested in Winona...
VIROQUA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Monroe News

Ida man dies after Jeep struck by U-Haul

A 60-year-old Ida man died Tuesday morning when a U-Haul truck crashed head on into the Jeep Patriot he was driving southbound on Lewis Ave. in Ida Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. From evidence...
IDA TOWNSHIP, MI
KTRE

Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole

HUDSON Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole off State Highway 94 Tuesday. According to a post on the Hudson VFD Facebook page, HVFD firefighters were dispatched out to a single-vehicle wreck on...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

2 dead in head-on collision at Angelina County bus stop

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 103 in Angelina County that occurred after a driver swerved to avoid a vehicle that had stopped for a school bus, crossed into the oncoming lane, and struck a passenger car head-on. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per Hour

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per HourGetty Images. A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy